Parents of China Shenhua Energy, GD Power in asset merger talks

The listed units of China’s largest coal miner, Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, and top-five state power producer, China Guodian Corp, suspended trading of their shares on Monday citing an unresolved “important” matter. The talks are preliminary and the merger may not go ahead, said people close to the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp., a unit of China Guodian, surged as much as 25 percent, the biggest intraday advance since the stock’s trading debut in 2011.

On Friday, the company received a notice from Shenhua Group about the “important issue” involving its listed arm, which involves major uncertainties and needs approval from related regulators, it said in a statement. The shares’ price hit a seven-month high on Monday morning.

Beijing is looking to reform its state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including in the energy sector, with aims to create larger, more internationally competitive firms through mega mergers creating huge state-owned giants. A Shenhua-Guodian tie-up is the latest proposed combination in China’s power industry.

Shenhua’s Hong Kong-listed shares, which continued to trade, touched a two-year high on Monday after the mainland share suspension.