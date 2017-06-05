Paris agreement: Without Trump, will U.S. cities tackle climate?

Thursday, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate agreement, a widely-endorsed deal between more than 200 countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make other environmentally-friendly changes.

Some of the fiercest criticism came from Europe, where many leaders had made personal appeals to Trump to stick with an accord backed by 195 nations.

“Sustainability has always been part of our DNA: it’s integral to how we live and work and is essential to our environment”, Plank said.

Trump also faced a backlash at home where Democratic state governors, city mayors and powerful companies drew up plans to meet the pact’s greenhouse gas emission targets.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015″.

The move was also roundly condemned throughout the U.S.as mayors and state governors said they would continue to commit to the climate change agreement. He has previously called climate change a “hoax” and indicated he was leaving the agreement, saying it’s a “bad deal” for the USA economy.

Most environmental experts were not surprised to earn that Donald Trump was going to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord on climate change.

Anger, fear, worry and pity for the those who will feel the effects of Trump’s reckless decision.

“What does the president actually believe on climate change: Does he still believe it’s a hoax?”

Although he wouldn’t speak for President Trump, Pruitt did share his own opinions on climate change.

“We will continue to lead”, the letter promised. Therefore, in order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction with terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.

McMillon said in a Facebook post late on Thursday he was “disappointed in today’s news about the Paris Agreement“.

“Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”, she said in a brief statement to reporters.

Former President Vicente Fox Quesada, a longtime critic of Trump, said the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement amounts to a declaration of war on the planet.

Climate scientist Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, took particular exception to Trump’s comment, tweeting yesterday: “Donald Trump just lied to the world”.

And Pruitt doesn’t seem concerned European leaders said they don’t think the agreement can be renegotiated.

"Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth". You're risking the future of the entire planet for a better deal??

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage to others. “More than ever, we need American leadership in the face of this major challenge”.