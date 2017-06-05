Paris agreement: Without Trump, will US cities tackle climate?

Responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate accord, Guterres said he is “deeply convinced” that states, cities, the business community and civil society will remain engaged.

“As far as the Paris Accord is concerned, as far as committing ourselves to climate change, global warming and protecting the environment is concerned, our government is committed, irrespective of the stand taken by anyone, Environment Minister Harsh vardhan said”.

China’s reaction from Beijing came after US President Donald Trump triggered worldwide alarm on Thursday when he announced the US was withdrawing from the agreement, arguing that the deal was too lenient on India, China and Europe.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was disappointed at the announced exit from the Paris agreement.

“Well, frankly, George, I think the whole question is an effort of trying to get it off the point”, Pruitt said.

“We haven’t run new models overnight but the indications are that it could be in the worst case scenario in the order of 0.3 degrees Celsius”, Terblanche told reporters in Geneva, referring to a possible rise over pre-industrial temperatures.

The EU Commission said it will now seek new alliances in the fight against climate change.

A recent survey by Yale found that the majority of Americans in every state across the country were in favour of the Paris agreement, with that number of those in favour working to roughly seven in ten.

“Please do not withdraw from the Paris climate accord“, she said. Germany, Italy and France issued a joint statement saying the Paris Accord would live on without the US. Bill Peduto, the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh, a city that symbolises the rise and fall of the USA coal and steel industries, said the city would proceed with plans made as Paris commitments. President Trump says the decision will preserve American jobs and save billions of dollars.

The US president, who had pledged to quit the deal during last year’s election campaign, said he will be seeking a better deal for US workers.

While China needs European Union technical know-how to reduce the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change.

The leadership Pence seemed to be most impressed with, however, was Trump’s.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “There is no reverse gear to energy transition”.

The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21).