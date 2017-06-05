Paris agreement: Without Trump, will USA cities tackle climate?

But it goes against the wishes of many U.S. business leaders – including some representing fossil-fuel interests – who had lobbied fiercely to remain in the agreement.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the US effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

Many big companies in industries such as autos and aviation have already committed to reducing emissions and are spending billions to do it. And in doing so, Trump has given voters the opportunity to speak out on climate change in a way they rarely have. But when it came to the Paris accord, Trump accepted the argument advanced by Stephen K Bannon, his chief strategist, that he must stick to his nationalist and populist roots or jeopardise his political future. “We think it’s important for countries to work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions“.

“Even with the Trump administration in place, the global trend toward renewable energies is continuing – including in the United States”, Höhne says.

And mayors representing 82 cities and 39 million Americans have written an open letter pledging to increase their commitment to renewable energy and electric cars, and “adopt, honour, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement“.

There are already more than twice as many U.S.jobs in solar energy than coal, about 374,000 to 160,000, according to the Energy Department.

Brown will find support for his opposition to yesterday’s announcement by Trump to leave the Paris accord.

“Most countries and industry representatives, as well as the USA military, would like there to be more action on climate change, because climate change can cause so much damage from high temperatures, droughts and flooding”.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Bloomberg said in a statement.

Separately, the Trump administration is reviewing fuel-economy standards that were reaffirmed in the final days of President Barack Obama’s tenure.

The European Commission, the EU executive, described the US pullout from the pact to fight the dangers of global warming and signed by more than 190 countries, as a sad day for the global community, but said it would seek new alliances.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, said exiting the Paris Agreement is bad for the planet and for American standing, leverage and jobs. India, for instance, the world’s third largest CO₂ emitter, has pledged its commitment to the common agreement and the global governance principles underpinning it.

“Nothing about the USA withdrawal would seem to indicate any form of job creation for the city of Youngstown”, said Youngstown Mayor John McNally to the Youngstown Vindicator.

New drilling methods have made gas cheaper, allowing it to replace coal in many US power plants.

And then there was the in which Macron greeted assembled North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders, but visibly went out of his way to greet Merkel and other European leaders – his closest allies – before moving on to Trump.

Exxon also faces pressure from shareholders, who voted this week for more disclosure about the impact of climate-change regulation on Exxon’s business.

But the Paris agreement is not as polarising as other climate change issues, and a recent poll by Yale University found that nearly half of Mr Trump’s supporters think the U.S. should take part in the agreement.

Negotiated over several tense weeks in 2015 and signed by President Obama, the agreement was one of the most significant global environmental pacts ever penned.