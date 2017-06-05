Paris didn’t hold India, China accountable on CO2 emissions: White House

However, President Trump felt that the Paris accord was “unfair” and this would put the United States to a very big “economic disadvantage”.

“I think that it was not necessary to withdraw from the Paris deal, due to their framework nature“. What steps could have been taken instead of the withdrawal?

Speaking Friday at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin avoided criticized Trump for the move that has caused worldwide opprobrium.

Leaders in Italy, Germany, and France released a rare joint statement condemning Mr Trump’s actions, and said that the deal wasn’t renegotiable even though the US President said he would seek a better deal than what Paris outlined.

The governors of California, New York and Washington, all Democrats, launched the coalition Thursday after Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris accord, saying its terms are not fair and predicting major job losses because of the agreement. Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015. Maybe he thinks there are no necessary resources?

He said Trump’s decision to pull out of the accord has worked as a mobilizing force in some American cities and states, such as California, Washington and NY states.

“We have a lot of momentum in the U.S.to continue the fight at the state and city level”, said Heurtel. If enough people hop on board-and it certainly looks like it’s possible-it may not matter what Trump says or does internationally. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.

Trump’s Rose Garden announcement that pulled the USA out of the Paris agreement was reportedly based on research published by MIT researchers previous year.

The UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim joined other experts and analysts in saying that the U.S. withdrawal will put India and China in leadership positions in the global fight to combat climate change.