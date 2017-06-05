Party leaders make bid to woo Scottish voters

In his letter, Mr Brown, who represented Fife for 32 years, says Nicola Sturgeon “should focus on the day job of running our schools and hospitals, and forget about her obsession with another divisive independence referendum”.

The poll of 1024 Scots was conducted by Survation between May 31 and June 2.

The “Corbyn bounce” appears to be working for Scottish Labour, according to two new polls that show a clear rise in the party’s share of the vote in the past few weeks.

And Scotland is on course for a very strong turnout with 72% of people saying they will definitely vote in the election.

The SNP leader said she had not changed her timetable for a second Scottish independence referendum.

Polls have shown consistent improvements in Labour’s popularity across the United Kingdom since earlier in the campaign, particularly since Jeremy Corbyn announced the party’s manifesto.

The only party advancing at this stage are Scottish Labour on 25%, up eight points from our poll on April 21.

This would leave the SNP with 46 seats (down from 56), while the Tories would secure seven (up from one), Labour three (up from one) and the Lib Dems three (up from one).

Speaking about Scotland’s place in the Brexit negotiations, Ms Sturgeon said: “In 2014, we were told if we voted Yes we would impale our place in the EU”.

Unhappy with Mrs May’s tough stance on Brexit negotiations, Ms Sturgeon in March announced that the Scottish government would seek authority to hold a second independence referendum before Britain is set to leave the European Union in 2019.

Voters were asked if they would consider voting for a party or candidate that is not their first choice in order to stop a party or candidate they do not like from winning.

Only 26% think she should stay and the rest are unsure.

She described Theresa May as “the queen of u-turns” and said “a strong block of SNP MPs will demand that she u-turn on her austerity agenda and start investing in our public services, our businesses and our people”.

A former lawyer labelled “Queen of Scots” by some media, Ms Sturgeon cuts a distinctive figure with her short hair and colourful tailored suits, and argues for socially conscious policies she says Labour has left behind. A total of 14% of voters said that scenario would make them less likely to back separation, while the rest said it would make no difference.

Ms Dugdale also insisted that, contrary to the message the election is a two-horse race in Scotland between the SNP and the Conservatives, Labour is best-placed to beat the nationalists “in the majority of seats across Scotland”.

“A Tory government with a larger majority would cut pensions, impose a dementia tax, hit family incomes and put a million more children into poverty”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has rejected a formal deal with the SNP to lock the Tories out of power at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament – but there is still a prospect the parties could work together informally on a vote-by-vote basis.