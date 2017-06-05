Passenger checked out of mental hosp earlier

Australian police have defended their actions after a passenger tried to force his way into the cockpit on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur Thursday.

He then brandished a device, which he claimed was a bomb, before approaching the cockpit and threatening to blow up the flight.

Mr Ashton said clearance was granted for police to investigate the man after he was assessed to be fit for interview on psychological grounds.

A Sri Lankan man accused of threatening to blow up an global passenger jet flying out of Melbourne holds fears for his safety in custody, a court has heard.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 to Kuala Lumpur departed Melbourne at 11:11pm (1311 GMT) on Wednesday but turned back shortly afterwards when a man allegedly threatened those on board, Australian police said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the incident was “not now being treated as terrorism-related”.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the crew and those very fearless passengers who actually subdued this person, and indeed thank every single passenger for their patience, and you can imagine how traumatic that would have been to go through that experience”, Mr Andrews said. “But it was not a bomb but a powerbank”, Aziz said.

These offences carry a possible 10-year sentence.

“We are no longer treating it as a counter terrorism incident”, he said.

“We do believe that he suffers from mental illnesses and the investigation is ongoing in relation to that”, Langdon said. “The staff screamed out, “I need some help, I need some help”.

But Ashton said there was no delay for such a “life or death scenario” and that officers had to sift through reports of more than one alleged attacker and confirm if the device was explosive before they could safely remove passengers.

“He was saying, ‘I’m going to the blow the f***ing plane up, I’m going to blow the plane up'”.

“Decisions had to be made about what was the safest way to get passengers off the plane”.

Aircraft tracking website Flightradar said flights bound for Melbourne had been diverted to other airports because of the incident.

In an updated statement later, MAS confirmed that the flight landed back at the airport approximately 30 minutes after departure, and the disruptive passenger was immediately apprehended by Australian security force personnel.

Malaysia Airlines said the plane’s passengers would be put up at hotels and offered another flight. The carrier lost another aircraft when MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in 2014.