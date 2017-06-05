Patna police arrests three in topper muddle

However, Kumar has denied paying anyone or conniving to top the examination and claims he studied which resulted in him topping the Class 12 exams.

Ganesh Kumar, who was declared intermediate arts topper of 2017 10+2 exam, was arrested on June 2 on the charge of fudging his date of birth. “Since the last topper scandal, we had nearly cleaned the house by establishing checks and balances in the system but with this incident all of our efforts have been wasted”, Congress leader and Education Minister Ashok Kumar Chowdhary said. Notably, previous year also Bihar state board Class XII Arts topper Ruby Rai was arrested. About 64.75 per cent students failed the Class XII examinations this year, the worst in almost two decades.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Patna, Nitish Kumar blamed “a few Biharis” for the controversy.

June 4 The Patna police today arrested three persons, including the headmaster of Sanjay Gandhi High School in Samastipur district, in connection with forgery by intermediate arts topper Ganesh Kumar. He said they arrested Sanjay Kumar, a middleman who had helped Ganesh fill up his form from the Samastipur school and chose two high-scoring subjects – Music and Home Science.

When Kumar faced pressure to return money taken by him on behalf of the chit fund company, Kumar escaped to Patna and joined schooling by hiding his age so that he could get a government job in Bihar. CM Kumar, however, said that no mass cheating in examinations was seen this year. He was handed over to the police after it was found that his documents were not in order.

The Bihar Police has so far arrested 21 people, including ex-BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, his wife and former JD (U) MLA Usha Sinha and secretary-cum-principal of Bishun Roy College Bachha Rai among others.