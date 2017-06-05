Pelley Departs As Anchor Of ‘CBS Evening News’

Ratings for Scott Pelley’s tenure as host of CBS Evening News have been down recently, but that may not be the only reason why he is being shifted to 60 Minutes on a permanent basis.

Nearly exactly six years ago, Pelley began anchoring the CBS Evening News, taking over for Katie Couric.

David Rhodes, president of CBS News, thanked Mr. Pelley “for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years”.

Anthony Mason will serve as interim anchor of the CBS Evening News after Scott Pelley was pushed out of the chair. In addition to his work on 60 Minutes and 60 Minutes II, Pelley is a former chief White House correspondent and war correspondent.

He joined “60 Minutes” in 2004, and he has helped keep that broadcast’s standards high. They added, “Scott was groomed to be anchor of the “Evening News” and spent decades at CBS“.

Page Six claims there was confusion Tuesday from the staff at CBS’ Hell’s Kitchen headquarters as workers began taking down the office of Pelley – known as “Poison Pelley” after he screamed at a reporter in 2013, “You wouldn’t last 10 seconds at CBS News!” Internally, some believed Kate Snow would step into the role, becoming only the third solo female anchor of such a broadcast.

CBS News is shaking things up. The program has given CBS its best morning ratings in 29 years and became a major profit center for the network. CBS News highlighted that Pelley’s newscast had grown its audience in each of the first five seasons.

Evening news programs have always been considered the signature broadcasts for network news. And CBS would be loath to break up its morning team because that’s where it makes more money, industry observers said. Sources said Pelley personally asked to have his office cleared out on Tuesday even though he was out of town. He will return to the newscast for a chance to say goodbye to viewers, according to a CBS News source. “I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude”. Collectively, the three networks reach 24.2 million each night, down 4 percent from previous year, the Nielsen ratings company said.