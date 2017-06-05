Pelosi: ‘Pulling Out of Paris Accord Defies…Governments of 194 Different Countries’

State governors, city mayors and powerful companies united Friday in defiance of President Donald Trump’s pledge to take the United States out of the Paris climate accord, pledging to meet greenhouse gas emission targets regardless.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany said in a rare joint statement.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that a growing coalition of US government, academic, and business leaders are “preparing to submit a plan to the United Nations pledging to meet the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions targets under the Paris climate accord”.

They said they needed a seat at the table during worldwide climate discussions to advocate for coal’s place in the global energy mix.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein called the decision a “setback” for the environment and for United States global leadership. That kind of development is often achieved to the detriment of the environment, but commitments like the Paris Agreement are meant to mitigate at least some of that damage.

“Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”, she said in a brief statement to reporters.

“Climate change is real. This has brought more than 400,000 new jobs in Germany alone!” We may be able to do this without the president. “The projected damages from climate change hit those countries in excess of their share of GDP or population”.

Trump’s actions also fly in the face of the wishes of many USA companies, including those that are supposed to be beneficiaries of the withdrawal, such as Exxon Mobil.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence backed Mr. Trump, saying the Paris deal was “a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”.

Trump however argued that the Paris deal puts the USA at a disadvantage, adding he would leave the door open for negotiating a better deal for U.S. businesses and workers.

“We can not protect America’s interest without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection”, Faulconer tweeted.

‘I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more risky levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures.

“Canada is deeply disappointed at the U.S. position”.

Even before the Paris Agreement was signed in December 2015, market forces and policy measures were starting to tilt the world toward a lower-carbon future. As Business Insider’s Dana Varinsky previously reported, some experts believe it’s possible that cities alone can ensure the United States meets climate goals.

He is breaking from many of America’s staunchest allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision.

“That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been secured without the decisive role of the United States of America”.

Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County went heavily for Democrat Hillary Clinton in last fall’s election, giving her 57 percent of the vote to Trump’s 40 percent.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it is paying close attention to the United States’ decision to quit the Paris climate agreement, calling on all parties to cherish and safeguard the hard-earned accord.