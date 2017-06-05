Pence: Trump’s withdrawal from climate pact ‘refreshing’

USA president Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will pull out of the Paris Agreement was met nearly exclusively with disagreement and worry. We can already see the impact of climate change from the various water shortages, intense storms, scorching heat waves and huge flooding occurring around the world.

A small group of skeptics – some of whom are in the Trump White House – believe this is a hoax that could damage business.

McMillon said in a Facebook post late on Thursday he was “disappointed in today’s news about the Paris Agreement”.

“Please do not withdraw from the Paris climate accord”, she said.

Trump announced America is “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens that would cost the U.S. millions of jobs and billions in cold hard cash. Climate change is one of the most serious threats facing our planet.

Urging Trump to “protect the people”, Schwarzenegger cited 200,000 annual deaths in the USA from air pollution as he implored: “Please Mr President, choose the future”.

“The UK’s position on the Paris agreement remains as it always has been”, she said.

General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said Thursday that he was “disappointed” with the decision.

“I absolutely disagree with the administration on this issue, but we have a responsibility to engage our elected officials to work constructively and advocate for policies that improve people’s lives and protect our environment”, Dimon said.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that prominent landmarks, including One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in a symbolic show of solidarity with the Paris Accord, but his California counterpart Jerry Brown went further, saying the Golden State – whose economy accounts for a third of the U.S pie – would seek its own climate change pact with China.

“This was neither submitted to nor ratified by the U.S. Senate, and is not in the best long term economic interest of the United States”.

By then, we’ll know what sort of an impact it will have had upon the American economy.

But the opposition was just as strong within the US.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, however, said on television the withdrawal would help keep US energy markets competitive, allowing for a potential for coal.

And the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, had some thoughts about Trump mentioning his city in announcing the decision on the accord. Foreign leaders were quick to criticize his decision-notably French president Emmanuel Macron who, openly trolling Trump, started a “Make Our Planet Great Again” campaign to promote France as the hub for research on climate change.

This way, the Trump administration, heavily influenced by the fossil-fuel industry, will have less sway over the United Nations climate process, they said.