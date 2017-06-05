Peyton Manning, president play golf at Trump National in Virginia

Though, in the past, Manning has denied reports that he’s considering a life in politics, saying, “I don’t know where that came from“.

Retired Colts and Broncos star Peyton Manning was seen Sunday with Republican Sen. Bob Corker – though the White House released no information about the commander-in-chief’s activities.

According to New York Times photographer Al Drago, the photo was taken after returning from Trump National Golf Club, where Trump was for a 4 1/2-hour outing Sunday morning.

President Trump has been criticized for spending too much time on the golf course since his Inauguration. Trump tweeted, taking London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s remarks out of context.

Trump has not been shy about playing golf with celebrities – particularly athletes – since taking office.

Manning had steered clear of politics throughout his National Football League career but recently became public with his support of Trump.

Peyton Manning?has a busy year ahead of him, one full year removed from retirement.

Manning contributed to Jeb Bush’s campaign for president past year.