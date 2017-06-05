Phoenix man plays keyboard at One Love Manchester benefit concert

Your browser doesn’t recognise available video formats.

Other music stars like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber also joined in the concert to encourage the hurting and raise money to help victims.

Stars such as Robbie Williams, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Katy Perry also performed at the concert, infusing messages of strength and positivity throughout the night.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place less than two weeks after the attack at Grande’s concert, and a day after attackers killed seven people in the heart of London. You joining us here today with so many watching around the world sends that message spoken by Olivia Campbell Hardy’s mother, Charlotte, that her daughter and the other lost will never be victims.

Some members of the choir had been present at the tragic 22 May show.

After the emotional song, Grande gave the students a hug goodbye before they left the stage. “I ❤️ you very much!”

“I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong”, she said.

The 23-year-old pop star closed the show with a lovely rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, during which she became so overcome with emotion she needed to take a pause.

More than £10m has already been raised, with £2m of the total sum donated during the three hours of the benefit concert exclusively through text and online pledges.

He posted a video of the crowd to Twitter and Instagram Sunday, showing a massive sea of screaming concertgoers.

The “Swish Swish” singer’s stunning white dress during Sunday’s benefit concert included photos of the 22 people killed during the bombing.

“God is good in the midst of the evil”, Bieber told the massive crowd. “We’re still singing our song, our song, our song”, as the crowd chanted along.

Security was already expected to be extremely tight at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, with police asking people attending to avoid bringing bags so they can be admitted quickly.

Joan’s efforts during the initial Manchester show were widely reported at the time, with TMZ claiming she took 10 fans backstage in the wake of the attack, waiting with them until they were able to safely leave the venue.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, said Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, in a statement early Sunday.

“The kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now”, she said. She simply looked up at the sky from the end of her platform, and began singing “Somewhere”.