Pirates 5 Crosses $500 Million At Global Box Office

The fifth installment in the franchise opened at No. 1 at the domestic box office during what was the slowest Memorial Day Weekend in almost two decades.

Sure, audiences are going to flock to their local theaters this weekend to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this weekend, and sure it’s probably going to top Baywatch to become the No. 1 movie in the country, but does that mean it’s good? That leaves the remaining $386.6 million to overseas earnings to reach its current worldwide sum, $501.2 million. Setting sail 14 years ago with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, the first four films in Disney’s Pirates series have been big moneymakers for the studio, earning almost $3.7 billion worldwide. And while the film saw a 74 percent drop in domestic ticket sales from its first to second Friday (it $23 million on its first Friday to just $6.2 million the second) thanks to the massive opening of Wonder Woman, moviegoers still turned out in droves to see Pirates overseas.

The lighthearted story of a band of misfit space adventurers – played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel – has taken in $340.5 million domestically since it opened on May 5. The film penned many things, including one of the most amusing scene-stealers of all time, Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). The film has also made $30.6 million in Russian Federation, $17.9 million in Korea, $16.7 million in the United Kingdom and $15.2 million in France. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg co-directed the movie that also stars Javier Bardem.

Along the way Captain Jack teams up with Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) who is still languishing on the cursed Flying Dutchman, and cool girl power Carina Smith (Kaya Scodelario), a pretty astrologist and horologist who, due to her intelligence that scares the men around her is deemed to be a witch.