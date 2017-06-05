‘Pirates 5’ Eyes Box Office Domination While ‘Baywatch’ Drowns

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales now holds a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Should the number hold, “Dead Men Tell No Tales” would wind up slightly below recent expectations of about $80 million.

As pretty much everyone expected, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales planted the Jolly Roger atop the box office and took no prisoners, bringing in $62.2 million over the holiday weekend (not including the actual holiday of course). By the end of the holiday weekend, Baywatch would have taken around $22 million in the U.S., that’s just under half Paramount’s original forecast. The R-rated adaptation of the classic TV show starred Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, and Alexandra Daddario in the lead roles. Overseas, Stranger Tides ended up with $804.6M or roughly 77% of the total gross which topped $1B. “But we do feel bullish about the worldwide marketplace, where Baywatch opened this weekend in Taiwan to great numbers and well ahead of 22 Jump Street and Central Intelligence“.

In terms of production cost, Baywatch is in the high-$60M range and is looking for a $40M four-day weekend gross while Pirates should double that estimates that are around $80M-$85M on a budget of about $230M.

In second place this weekend is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We reported yesterday that this superhero sequel has already surpassed the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie ($333.1 million) after just four weeks at the box office, and its $788.5 million global haul has also surpassed the original’s $773.3 million take.

Fox’s Alien: Covenant should end up in fourth during its second weekend in theatres.

A number of films are meeting or passing milestones both in the US and overseas. That makes it the first 2017 release to cross $500 million domestically. The movie’s previous pleasant record and big time star Johnny Depp makes Disney anticipate tremendous profits overseas to make up for any shortfall may happen. Meanwhile, the global numbers for the film have soared to over $450 million, bringing its overall total to a staggering $783.3 million, which surpasses the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thanks largely to those hits, Disney became the first studio this year to top $1 billion in domestic ticket sales, according to Box Office.