In an unusual move, France’s foreign ministry on Friday issued a pointed fact-check of Donald Trump’s claims about the U.N.’s Paris climate agreement.

Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Sunday defended the United States’ exit from the Paris climate accord, saying it will benefit the country and create more jobs. If one of them were to follow the US withdrawal, it’s unlikely that the Paris accord would lead to large-scale reduction of emissions.

During Trump’s speech Thursday, he claimed that USA contributions to the Green Climate Fund – a pool of money the United Nations uses to help countries implement clean energy tech – and other environmental initiatives have placed a “draconian” burden on the United States.

“Well, frankly, George, I think the whole question is an effort of trying to get it off the point”, Pruitt said.

The Trump campaign urged the president’s supporters in the area to attend the event Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon across from the White House in Lafayette Square.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

China’s pivot toward climate-change mitigation was economically pragmatic, observers say.

“We have a history of pollution and industry, and we’re working really hard as a city to move past that through our growing industries”, said Isabella Sigado, a 21-year-old art history student at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh and other cities know that fighting climate change will not only save our planet, but save lives”, Peduto said in a statement. “It is irresponsible for the president to deny these real-world implications”, the governor said in a statement.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper said her city will continue to focus on solving flooding woes and sea level rise. “California will resist… While our president may be AWOL in the battle against climate change, we’re not”. As Mattis said, “Climate change is impacting stability in areas of the world where our troops are operating today”. “When Paris was executed by this country, they criticized the agreement, said that it did not hold China and India accountable”. And in response to Trump’s announcement, almost 70 mayors of major cities including Los Angeles, New York and Houston made the same commitment to uphold the targets of the Paris Agreement in their own backyards.

Pruitt also emphasized that the US has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

In reply, Li said China was working hard to promote a trade balance with Chinese tourism to Europe now far greater than European Union tourism in China.

The announcement had been heavily trailed during the recent Trump tour and comes as no surprise, but it has aroused considerable anger in the global community that do support the agreement.