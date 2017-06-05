Pittsburghers Rally Downtown To Say Yes To Paris Agreement

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Michael Bloomberg said. There’s no denying that all this is helped by strong political incentives, but the global reaction to Trump’s decision shows the will is still there.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”. South Africa’s government calls the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

Current political pledges, including United States targets set by the last president, Barack Obama, add up to a global temperature rise of 3.6°C.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was equally cagey, telling reporters who asked him Friday about the president’s beliefs, “I have not had the opportunity to have that discussion”. Nor did Vice President Mike Pence, who introduced Trump.

The day after the US announced its withdrawal from the Paris climate pact, Beijing expressed its willingness to step in and champion the cause. Trump also is proposing sharp cuts to USA budgets for humanitarian and development assistance for the world’s poorer nations.

So while this decision is an egregious self-inflicted wound, as Yogi Berra liked to say, it ain’t over till it’s over.

Many US allies are expressing alarm over the US abandoning the chief effort to slow the planet’s warming.

“We’re all in”, said Brown, who alongside the governors of Washington and NY announced the formation of the United States Climate Alliance, committing their states to upholding the Paris Agreement.

“With or without the United States, the momentum around the Paris Agreement and climate action is unstoppable”, McKenna said. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S.

As press aides began to wrap up the background briefing, Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker yelled several questions at the official, asking about Trump’s personal views on climate change. Without U.S. leadership, achieving the voluntary targets agreed to by the 195 countries that signed the accord will be far more hard.

Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night that he would make the announcement at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday in the White House Rose Garden, ending his tweet with “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!“.

Responding to Trump’s pointing to his city, Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh”, and a step that “has made America weaker and the world less safe”. McKenna says the Canadian government remains committed to the Paris Accord amid concerns that the USA will walk away from the landmark global climate agreement. The Vatican went farther, saying the decision was a “disaster for everyone”.

Attempts to tackle the causes of climate change risk being derailed by governments, including Mr Trump’s, refusing to make the changes necessary to meet the Paris Agreement.

The Associated Press news agency reported that three Democratic governors had already said they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The leaders’ news conference was delayed for three hours as they sought to find agreement.

China, the world’s largest polluter, has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas as Trump has isolated the United States on many issues.

Since the election, administration officials have laboured to explain that Trump does not intend to insulate the USA from the rest of the world or leave allies in a lurch.