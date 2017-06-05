Play resumes, match reduced to 48-over a side

Pakistan were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs, thanks to precise bowling from paceman Umesh AYadav (3/30), medium pacer Hardik Pandya (2/43) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/43).

Virat Kohli (81 not out) joined Rohit in the middle and as the duo consolidated another rain delay for 45 minutes slowed things down, reducing the game to 48 overs per side.

But Pakistan were passive opponents, terrible in the field, flaky under crucial catches and unable to mount a credible chase when asked to pursue 289 in 41 overs on Duckworth/Lewis after a series of rain delays.

Earlier, put in to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a ideal start as not only did they blast half-centuries each, but also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma held the fort for India until Sharma was run out at 91.

The Indian batsmen were particularly brutal on Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz, who went for 87 runs in 8.4 overs before limping off injured, the most expensive spell of five overs or more in Champions Trophy history.

A 30-run stand between Ali and Mohammad Hafeez followed by a 23-run partnership by Hafeez and Shoaib Malik was the only bit of resistance that the Pakistanis could manage thereafter. The defending champions forged the crucial partnerships, played the ball to its merit and post-rain, when it was more hard to bat with the same concentration, the batsman applied themselves to the English conditions and displayed temperament.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (unbeaten at 20) added further woes to Pakistan as he rounded off India’s innings by blasting three sixes to help them reach 319-3.

World No 8 Pakistan, on the other hand, were seen struggling throughout the innings. Their fielders dropped several catches and their bowlers bowled poor length which resulted in their now having to chase a huge total. Credit to India’s batsmen.

After nearly a 40-minute hold-up, with the scoreboard reading 46 runs in 9.5 overs, India regrouped their strategy and started counter-attacking. We went with four seamers purely because we’re playing Pakistan. But while doing so, Dhawan was caught at deep mid-wicket by Azhar Ali off Shadab Khan in the 25th over, breaking their 136-run partnership. Shikhar really batted well from the other end. But in the 33rd over, the skies opened up again and play was interrupted.

Incoming batsman Yuvraj Singh, true to his reputation, started thrashing Pakistani bowlers all around. “Hopefully we’ll take this confidence into the next game against Sri Lanka”, Yuvraj said, upon being adjudged player of the match. Despite notching up a 50, Kohli was finding it hard to time the ball well. Pandya hit three consecutive sixes off Imad Wasim in the last over.

By the time they donated a succession of wickets to seal their defeat they looked every inch a team ready to take their leave, not just of this contest but the competition as a whole.