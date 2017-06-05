Players have no fears about Wimbledon despite London attack

A security officer stands by security fences during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Paris.

After Kristina “Kiki” Mladenovic took the home crowd by storm during an epic battle on Friday, French players will be looking to join the new darling of Roland Garros in the French Open fourth round on Saturday.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and title-holder Novak Djokovic surged into the French Open quarter-finals for a record-equalling 11th time on Sunday, but reigning women’s champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out in the last 16.

PARIS (AP) – For six match points – count ’em, six! No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and Djokovic vs.

And each of those half-dozen times Sunday, Carreno Busta could not seal the deal.

In the women’s draw, one of the pre-tournament favourites, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, takes on Pole Magda Linette and former runner-up Simona Halep is up against Russian Daria Kasatkina. I don’t know how to explain.

“I have to change something compared to the last matches”, he said breezily.

1 ” Number of games lost by Nadal in his 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili, the fewest in the Spaniard’s 100 career best-of-five-set clay-court matches.

The emerging baseliner eliminated Isner 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) to earn his first grand slam quarter-final berth. “That’s the only important thing for me, no?”

“It’s awful to hear these kind of things, all around”, Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal eased past 17th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

“Everything will progress the same in terms of my plans for Wimbledon and I will try to go there with family, and of course be conscious”, Djokovic said at the French Open.

“Andre [Agassi] only saw the second and third sets”, Djokovic joked in his post-match interview. On the first, Raonic wrong-footed Carreno Busta with a forehand victor.

The next four chances to end it came at 7-6.

On his fourth match point, Carreno Busta sent a backhand wide.

“I hung on as much as I could”, Raonic said.

The left-hander destroyed compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in just 111 minutes to reach his 31st grand slam quarter-final and 11th in Paris.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who has won two Wimbledon titles and is seeking a 10th at the French Open, said: “With these kind of things, you can not feel 100 percent safe”. Only once did Nadal fare better on the way to the quarterfinals at a major: He lost 19 games through four matches at the 2012 French Open.

The win was Carreno Busta’s first over a top-10 player.

“I think the more matches I play and the toughest victories I think gives you self-confidence, successful feeling out there”, said Muguruza.

“I just think that they sometimes should be a little bit more respectful”, she added, as Mladenovic thrived on the partisan support.