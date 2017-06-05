PM condoles mishap in Sri Lanka

He said this was only part of the assistance India has offered – a larger vessel carrying more supplies and personnel will arrive Sunday.

Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka’s southern and western regions have killed at least 122 people, officials said Saturday, while the country’s Disaster Management Center said 97 people were still reported missing and almost 500,000 were displaced. He said that mounds of earth and rocks crashed down in such a way that people could hardly survive, and that most of the affected places were still inundated.

The death toll rose to 100 while 99 others were missing, it said.

The second ship INS Jalashwan will carry Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief stores with them.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the flood situation and seek assistance as required in consultation with the Ministry of Disaster Management.

In response to the distress call made by Sri Lanka, India has dispatched three of its Navy ships with emergency supplies to help Sri Lanka in its rescue and relief operations.

Relief officials said the monsoon had been expected, yet the rainfall recorded was at unexpected levels.

The south western region of Ratnapura was worst affected.

“The monsoon has firmly established and we could have evening showers at a lesser intensity“, meterological department chief S. R. Jayasekera said.

He said the rainfall was more than in 2003 in the south of the island which killed over 250 people.

“I visited the disaster-affected Kalutara district this morning”.

As catastrophic landslides and floods hit Sri Lanka, Colombo on Saturday received Indian Naval Ship INS Kirch with relief items.

Nearly 8,000 people were driven out of their homes in the southwestern region of Kalutara, one of the worst affected, according to the DMC.

Kalutara District Secretariat Field Officer said 38 deaths were reported from the district alone.

Authorities issued fresh evacuation orders for those living downstream of two major rivers, citing a risk of flooding even though the rains had subsided.

A 2015 World Resources Institute (WRI) report said that river flooding could affect 21 million people and expose $96 billion (85 billion euros) in GDP worldwide each year.