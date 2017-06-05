PM May Says “Enough Is Enough” After Recent London Attack

May addressed the attacks Sunday after a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee. He snapped a photo from London Bridge only hours before the terrorist attack.

The deceased include a Canadian and a French national.

Andrew Morrison, from Darwin, has been identified as the second Australian victim of the London terror attack. The attack, which Britain’s Metropolitan Police described as a “protracted incident,” began when a vehicle struck pedestrians on the London Bridge and concluded at the nearby Borough Market, where the suspects attempted to stab multiple people. Australian Candice Hedge was working at one of the Borough Market restaurants when she was stabbed. On Sunday, Assistant Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that 21 of those injured in the attack are in a critical condition, with 36 hospitalized. The arrests followed a raid by police at a flat owned by one of the three attackers. “Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity”. A truck plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March, and a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester two weeks ago. Trump said on June 4, 2017. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support”, the White House said in a statement.

That sentiment was echoed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said “those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan previously criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to restrict travel to the U.S.to prevent radical Islamic terrorism from targeting American citizens.

Trump once more resorted to Twitter early Sunday morning to send a message that “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

Before Trump’s tweet, a Fox News host made a similar point, saying, “Notice we’re not having a gun debate right now, because they didn’t kill with guns”. “When it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”.

“These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve”. Canadians stand united with the British people.