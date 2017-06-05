PM May: UK threat level to remain at severe following London attack

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” wrote Trump on Sunday morning, part of a string of tweets about the attack.

Many people are now questioning whether it is safe to travel to London in light of the attack on the busy London station.

A day after the London terror attack which claimed seven lives and left dozens hospitalised, President Donald Trump has vowed to do whatever necessary to protect the United States.

“We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, May said in a Sunday statement outside Number 10 Downing Street in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack in the London Bridge and Borough Market area of the capital.

On Monday, police issued a statement saying a “number of people” were arrested at two properties in east London in counterterrorism raids.

May tried to deflect the pressure onto Corbyn, a pacifist who has opposed some security legislation in parliament and expressed reservations in the past about police responding to armed attackers with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.

In their first joint appearance overseas, Mr Mattis and Mr Tillerson spoke alongside their Australian counterparts at the opening of a joint meeting expected to touch on a range of subjects including defeating the Islamic State group, stabilising Afghanistan and dealing with North Korea’s nuclear threats.

As police were responding to the attack Saturday night, Trump tweeted that the incident was a reason that the United States needed a “travel ban“. One of 12 arrested has been released without charge, but four men and seven women are still being detained under terrorism legislation. One has since been released without being charged. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned the country of a new threat from “copycat attacks”.

May said Saturday’s attacks were not connected to the Manchester and Westminster attacks in planning, but they were inspired by a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that perverted Islam as irreconcilable with Western values of tolerance and democracy.

The attack came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and just days ahead of Britain’s general election on Thursday.

On Monday the Liberal Democrats urged May to publish a report that covers the funding of extremist activities in the United Kingdom that dates back to her time as Home Secretary.

A Book of Condolence for the victims of the London attack will be opened on Monday in Belfast. Citing local media, The Daily Telegraph said the national was 27 years old and he worked in the Boro Bistro in Borough Market. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

One witness, who only gave the BBC his first name of Ben, said he saw a man dressed in red who was stabbing a man with a blade that appeared to be about 10 inches long. “I always stock up!”

“I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticise a mayor who’s trying to organise his city’s response to this attack”, Gore, a Democrat, said.