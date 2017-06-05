PM Modi leaves for India after wrapping up four-nation tour

Macron and Modi express disappointment with United States decision to pull out of the Paris deal, vowing to fight climate change.

On US President Donald Trump announcement to withdraw from the Paris climate change deal on curbing carbon emissions, which had been agreed by more than 190 nations, Modi said India will “go above and beyond” to protect climate.

Macron trolled the troller-in-chief in a televised speech, speaking in English he condemned Trump for withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord with a call to “make our planet great again”.

The Prime Minister described the Paris Climate agreement as a shared heritage of the whole world, and this generation’s contribution to the hope of future generations of mankind. “It is a gift that this generation can give”, he said.

During two hours of wide-ranging talks with Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace, Modi invited the French president to visit India.

French President Emmanuel Macron listens during his formal inauguration ceremony as French President in the Salle des Fetes of the Elysee presidential Palace on 14 May 2017 in Paris.

“Paris Agreement vishwa ki saajhi viraasat hai”. Thus, when Trump made a decision to tear up the Paris Accord, Modi and Macron jointly promised their renewed commitment to the climate change treaty and the ISA and both the leaders also lent a sense of urgency to both the engagements. France contributes to various development projects in India, including defence, space research, nuclear energy and civic projects, PTI reported.

French President Emmanuel Macrons receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi in Paris.

Modi said protecting “mother Earth” was part of Indian culture, enshrined in the country’s holy texts.

On his part, Mr. Macron said he wants to restate France’s full commitment to the fight against climate warming.

“France will stand by India in matters of terrorism“, said Macron.

Modi also welcomed more French investments in this area. “We discussed in detail that what could be the ways to tackle radicalisation, how to be alert to use of technology (by terror groups), how to strengthen the movement towards deradicalisation and how the world can move forward in peace and amity”, he said.

The visit also comes at a time when the European Union is facing a turbulent time following Britain’s decision to exit the 28-nation bloc.

The two countries’ industrial and military partnerships “will intensify”, he said. “This will be the new energy in our bilateral relationship”, Modi said.