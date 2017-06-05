PM Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

For me and Indians preserving environment is an article of faith.

Terrorism, Mr. Modi said is visible and affects the world in a debilitating manner, whereas the issue of combating climate change is a shared legacy of the world. “Many Indian soldiers who died for our country, for its freedom, it’s very much evidence of strong bonds between our countries”, the French president said.

With US President Donald Trump announcing his country’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the climate issue is likely to be a major area of focus in Saturday’s talks.

Trump has accused China and India of getting an easy ride compared to the US.

“India is with the Paris accord and even beyond that we will walk together and work together and leave a legacy for the future generations”.

“We have natural resources because our previous generations protected these resources”.

Bloomberg, who is the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Cities and Climate Change, said that USA cities, states, businesses and others would aim to meet the United States’ commitment to reducing emissions 26 per cent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

Trade and investment, counter terrorism and climate change were some of the key issues that the Prime Minister discussed with the leaders of the four countries.

President Macron, meanwhile, said France fully supports India’s fight against terrorism. The Paris agreement commits the United States and other countries to keep rising global temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

How can we forget Macron’s handshake with Trump, the young French president gripped the septuagenarian’s puny hand like a vise, and then bragged about it later. “France will stand by India in the fight against terrorism”, he said.

Modi had said that he is committed to strengthen and boost the multi-faceted partnership of India with France.

“Terrorism is visible and affects the entire world, including France and India”.

The Prime Minister spoke of the service to humanity and human values that France-India relations have rendered successfully over the years.

Modi thanked Macron for accepting his invitation to visit India.

India, which accounts for 4.1 percent of global emissions, has not agreed to cap or cut its emissions outright like other countries but has said it will massively increase its use of green energy.

Less than three weeks after the inauguration of a new President and less than a week before he faces his first Parliamentary election to cobble together a governing majority for his term is hardly an appropriate time for a visit by the leader of a country that is an important strategic and business partner.