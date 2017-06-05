Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron today.

“Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners”, Modi said in a tweet after landing in Paris. “Besides, that is almost impossible”, he said.”As a person who pays utmost attention to personal contacts, Putin believes that only a one-on-one meeting could give answers to many questions about Macron as a person and as president of France, as well as his future foreign policy course and his stance on Russia“, Tatyana Stanovaya of the Center for Political Technologies, an independent Moscow-based think-tank, wrote.Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has challenged German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to visit his region and find proof of the gay purge.No, but, really, after the infamous white-knuckle clench of Macron and Trump….

Earlier PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attended an global economic forum.

Ahead of his visit, Modi had said, “France is one of our most important Strategic Partners”. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on wide range of issues including how to counter terrorism, India’s NSG membership bid, trade agreements and the much-talked about Paris climate deal.

At the initiative of India, Modi and then French President Francois Hollande had jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Paris at the UN Conference of Parties (CoP) on climate change in Paris on November 30, 2015. France has invested around $5.55 billion between April 2000 to January 2017.

He said that both he and Modi were convinced that India and France can do a lot together in the area of environmental transition and climate change.

Investments and bilateral trform a significant part of India-France strategic ties. Almost 1000 French companies are operating in India with an overall turnover of over $20 billion.