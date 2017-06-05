PM says election will go ahead on June 8

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”.

British police said two “terrorist incidents” took place in London on Saturday after a van hit pedestrians on London Bridge and several other people were stabbed nearby in Borough Market.

Labour has pledged to recruit an extra 10,000 police officers and 1,000 security service officers if it wins power on Thursday. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Rowley says police are confident that the three men fatally shot by officers in the minutes after the assault were the only attackers, but there is “clearly more to do” in the investigation. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. No details have been released about the suspects and detectives are investigating whether they acted alone. “She said terrorism, breeds terrorism and we can not and must not allow things to continue as they are”, recounted Bloom. Police neutralized the attackers by shooting at least 50 bullets. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday called for tougher measures to contain extremism in Britain. “Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time”.

The UK PM said attacks are now inspired “by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”. “It’s the worst thing we could do”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said “today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”, she said in a statement.

“Yes, we do need to have some hard conversations starting with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states that have funded and fueled extremist ideology”, Corbyn said in Carlisle, north England, on Sunday.

Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured.

In response, a spokesperson for the London mayor said Khan “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack“.

She said the measures were needed because “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy each other.

“They had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately”.