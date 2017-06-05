PM says Paris Agreement is a shared world legacy

“Trump’s decision to ditch the Paris deal will leave a fairly big shoe for a single country to fill”, state-run Xinhua said in a commentary.

To take advantage of the opportunities, and to do the right thing for our future, everyday people need to keep the pressure up to make sure the next prime minister, and all heads of state, show a united front for the Paris Agreement.

India, the world’s third-largest carbon emission generator, would continue to back the deal despite the U.S.’ withdrawal, Modi said.

At the White House last week, Trump announced he would pull the USA from the agreement and seek to negotiate a “deal that’s fair”. Pittsburgh, however, isn’t sticking with him – at least not on climate change.

Declaring their “regret” at Mr Trump’s move, President Emmanuel Macron, chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remained committed to the “irreversible” accord and regarded it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

Iran yesterday joined the global chorus of criticism against President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would further isolate the United States.

If nothing is done, the global temperature could shoot up by 5°Cor more, according to John Reilly, the co-director of MIT’s Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, which produced the research.

Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Climate Agreement, which lays down regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

Sean Spicer, the White House spokesman, also refused to say whether Trump believes in climate change.

As he did all last week after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit carbon dioxide emissions, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt dodged direct questions from “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

Trump, he said, is not going to renegotiate the treaty despite suggesting he might do so “because he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a personal commitment from Modi so it’s crucial that this engagement is reiterated in the current context”, said a senior French diplomat. But it remains to be seen whether they stick to their commitments on transparency and other issues that the USA had been pushing for.

“This historic partnership to push forward with the Paris Agreement is a significant advance in the fight against climate change”.

“France is really committed to fight climate change not only within the framework of the Paris Accord but also out of its purview”, he said.