Police arrest 12 people over London attack

“A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack”, a statement posted on Amaq’s media page, monitored in Cairo, said.

Outrage erupted on both sides of the Atlantic Sunday after President Donald Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of a terrorist assault in the British capital which left seven people dead.

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night vehicle attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. On May’s watch as home secretary, the number of police officers in England and Wales declined by about 15 per cent.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, a 53-year-old management consultant, told Reuters.

Less than two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester by United States singer Ariana Grande.

“We grieve the loss of our lovely loving daughter and sister she had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”.

She warned that perpetrators are inspired to attack “by copying one another”.

The city of London is convening a public vigil for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

An eyewitness in the Mexican restaurant El Pastor told Sky News: “One man entered the restaurant armed with a knife about a foot long and stabbed a lady who was in the restaurant – maybe a waitress”.

Giovanni Sagristani, 38, told the BBC once the attacker was outside staff lowered a security gate and locked people inside. Terrorists are using cars and knives, as they did Saturday night and in the March attack outside Parliament, which are harder to pick up in advance than explosives.

“It really is safer than ever”, Rogers said.

British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther said the officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

Family members say Christine Archibald from British Columbia was a victim of the attack on London Bridge and in the bustling produce market nearby.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

“He was right in front of me with only the glass of the door between us”. “But we got to move on”.

The notepad messages raise fears Britain’s counter-terror forces knew one of the attackers but missed the chance to stop him.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said.

“We’re still making enquiries in respect to the circumstances of the third Australian”, Bishop said after speaking to the high commissioner in London, Alexander Downer.

Some polls indicate the election could be close, possibly throwing Britain into political deadlock just days before formal Brexit talks with the European Union are due to begin on June 19.