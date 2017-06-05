Police declare attacks ‘terrorist incident — TERROR IN LONDON

Police said they believed the vehicle was a significant piece of evidence in the investigation into the May 22 attack when Salman Abedi walked into the foyer of Manchester Arena and detonated an improvised explosive device as fans left an Ariana Grande concert, reports Efe.

A total of eleven men remain in custody for questioning.

But once the police cordons have lifted and the sirens have subsided, life has gradually, determinedly, returned to normal.

That Abedi was in contact with the terrorist cell brings up the possibility that Islamic State operatives in Libya have now twice directed attacks in Europe.

“This is potentially a significant development in the investigation”, Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement, which added that enquiries concerning the vehicle were ongoing.

A source said Abedi was connected to the ISIS-affiliated Katibat al-Battar al-Libi – a group believed to have perpetrated horrific attacks in Paris that left 129 people dead.

Greater Manchester Police were unable to comment on Abedi’s alleged links to the terror group.

Britain has faced terror attacks in the past – be it from the IRA, or more recently, Islamist radicals – and they too have come suddenly and caused sharp bursts of shock and grief.

Residents near Devell House in Rusholme were evacuated and the Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called out on Friday after the white Nissan Micra was discovered.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber’s last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.

Bomb disposal experts were in Rusholme, and a 100-metre cordon was put in place after Greater Manchester police described the vehicle as “potentially significant” to its investigation.

The man is the 17th that has been arrested in connection with May 22 attacks.

Many of his movements and actions in the four days after his return to the United Kingdom from Libya leading up to the May 22 atrocity were also carried out alone but detectives have not ruled out that he was part of “a wider network”.