Police detain more people over London Bridge attack

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly London attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured, according to the terror group’s news agency.

He said the USA would do everything in its power to assist the United Kingdom in bringing those responsible to justice.

A London Transport Police officer armed only with a baton when he confronted the attackers was among those seriously injured with face, leg and head stab wounds.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, “this is for my family, this is for Islam”, before sticking a knife in him.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Fords Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The attackers’ identities have not been disclosed.

“At this time”, an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack.

A 55-year-old man has since been released without charge.

Police launched raids in the ethnically diverse London suburb of Barking in the hours after the rampage, arresting seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 at two properties.

Three assailants drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday night before getting out of the van in the bustling Borough Market area and stabbing a number of people. The trio wore apparent suicide belts that were later revealed to be fakes.

Police said the three attackers were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said.

A Canadian was killed in the attack and a Spanish citizen, one Australian and four French people were also among the wounded.

Of those, 21 are still in a critical condition.

But just like we saw in Manchester, Londoners are responding with generosity and open hearts. However, those plans may now once again be considered as May’s battle against terrorism brings technology to the forefront, in the wake of the third terror attack Britain has suffered in 2017.

The attack comes just days before the country’s national elections, some of the political parties suspended campaign events out of respect for the victims.

She said: “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said the vigil will be held at 6 p.m. local time on Monday at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said on CBS Face the Nation that he was concerned about Trumps call for a travel ban even though the courts have continued to turn that down..