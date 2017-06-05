Police fired ‘unprecedented’ 50 rounds to neutralise three London Bridge attackers

He said police were increasingly confident the attack had been carried out by three individuals, but needed to establish whether others were involved in the planning. “Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015”. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

Saturday’s attack was the second to involve a vehicle driving into pedestrians on a bridge in London in just three months. Then, he said, he began fighting and hit one of the attackers on the head with a crate before police told him to run. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would.

“The mindless savagery that we’ve seen in London is created to shock people and to divide communities and so we must be resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism and defeat the ideology that inspires so many people”, she said.

Saturday night’s rampage at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge by three men wearing fake suicide vests was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in less than three months and came only days before snap elections. “We have to get serious about cutting off the funding to these terror networks, including Isis here and in the Middle East”, Mr Corbyn said.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume Monday.

But she said “terrorism breeds terrorism” and that the perpetrators are “copying one another”.

Police fired 50 bullets to stop the violence, killing the three attackers and wounding one member of the public. However, the Metropolitan Police Service in London said that the incident in the residential area was a “stabbing” incident and was not connected to the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market. Chaos broke out for several minutes during Saturday night’s attack in the heart of the city, with people scattering in all directions, sometimes directly into the path of the men trying to kill them.

The first was the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring the attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Khan said some of the injured were in critical condition.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counterterrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed.

After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

The British Red Cross has launched a new UK Solidarity Fund to help victims of terror in the UK, alleviate immediate suffering and ensure that victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties.

A man carries a dog with a woman wearing a dressing gown after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

The US president’s outspoken comments stood in stark contrast to the messages of support and sympathy from leading figures from Britain and around the world – although he had earlier tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

We had walked back to our hotel before heading off to the London Stadium – further along the arterial route that runs from London Bridge, and enjoyed with 80,000 people a Depeche Mode concert. “And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online”.