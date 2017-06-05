Police identify Manila casino killer

President Duterte said he is sorry that the attack happened and apologized to the victims and their families. Also Saturday, dramatic security video footage of the attack was released to the public.

This was how Teodora Carlos described her son Jessie Javier Carlos, as she apologized for her son’s attack on the Resorts World Manila casino last week that left 38 people dead including himself.

He was buried in debt, and even sold his Ford Ranger due to his financial problems, according to his parents and estranged wife who were presented during the press conference presided by Albayalde. “This could have probably triggered him”, Mr. Albayalde said.

The parents coordinated with the Southern Police District after seeing screenshots of the gunman, and later identified him.

The attack has generated “a thick fog of uncertainty, which will likely have a negative impact on investment confidence and hit the tourism and budding casino sector”, said Richard Heydarian, security and political analyst at De La Salle University in Manila. Police later searched a vehicle and found registration information which they didn’t make public.

Chief Superintendent Oscar Albayalde yesterday identified the gunman as Jessie Carlos, 43, a Filipino and a Catholic who worked as a tax specialist for the finance department’s One-Stop Shop Tax Credit and Duty Drawback Centre. Local media said his departure was related to discrepancies in his personal statement of assets and liabilities.

She says her sister, Arvi Gavino, was a casino employee with two children.

“We’re asking for your apology”, said the mother, according to the Associated Press. He was addicted to gambling, and so he was no longer in his right mind. “It’s like being addicted to drugs”.

Albayalde said police have spoken with Carlos’ widow, who is anxious about the effect of the incident on their children.

Carlos was wounded in gunfire with security guards.

Manila’s police chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters that the attack was believed to have been carried out by only one person. Or to enter a casino with an assault rifle, set fire to gaming tables and cause panic among the people there? He stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, which police later recovered, he said.

Mr. Carlos burned linen in the corridor. The other fatalities died apparently from smoke inhalation, after Carlos set gaming tables on fire before killing himself.

Duterte declared martial law in the south of the Philippines on May 23 in a bid to quash the rising IS threat, and said he was prepared to impose military rule nationwide if terrorism spread. He said those who perished were trapped in the storage rooms and toilets because they could not go out or see the exit point after smoke had started to engulf the establishment.