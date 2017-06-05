Police probe London attack support links amid further arrests

In the wake of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market his hospital received 12 casualties, eight of which were critical and six of which required surgery.

‘Clearly there’s a huge operation, both to make sure that we can keep people safe at that immediate scene, examine the scene and roll out proper protection across London for individuals, for events, for crowded places, ‘ she told BBC Breakfast.

The attack, in which the assailants killed at least seven people and injured nearly 50 before they were shot dead by police, began with a van being driven at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge.

Trump was referring to the Saturday night terrorist attack in London that left seven victims and three terrorists dead, along with dozens of civilians wounded, Efe reported.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

London’s mayor swiftly shot down the U.S. president’s remarks, made in a series of overnight tweets, as critics accused Trump of exploiting a terror attack for political gain, and not for the first time.

10pm – Scotland Yard says seven women aged between 19 and 60 are among those arrested at an address in Barking under the Terrorism Act, while five men aged 27 to 55 are also detained.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she wouldn’t release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation. Although the attackers were dead, authorities raced to determine whether they had accomplices, and Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Sunday two Australians had been caught up in the attack.

May said the series of attacks were not connected in terms of planning and execution, but were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth. Police and intelligence services are trying to determine what backup support they might have had.

It’s three days until the General Election but the final days of campaigning may be overshadowed with the horror on the streets of London on Saturday evening. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised May for cutting police numbers and repeated his pledge to recruit 10,000 new police officers, including armed officers. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.