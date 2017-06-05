Police release image of man after alleged sexual assaults on Melbourne trams

Police have released an image of a man suspected of a string of sexual assaults on trams in Melbourne since April a year ago.

On four separate occasions since April a year ago, victims were inappropriately touched while travelling on busy tram routes running through Melbourne’s CBD.

In each incident between April 2016 and April 2017, the man in his 40s or 50s inappropriately touched the women on trams in and around the CBD before moving on, police said. A number of assaults occurred during the evening peak-hour commute.

Detectives said they believe the same man may have committed the assaults over the past 12 months.

He struck again on the route 96 East Brunswick tram on Bourke Street on August 16 at about 1:35pm.

The most recent assault took place on route 96 East Brunswick tram on Nicholson Street, near Parliament station, about 5.45pm on April 26.

The image of the man in his 40s or 50s was taken by one alleged victim before being sent to police and posted on social media, prompting five other women to come forward and make similar allegations. The man pictured is perceived to be of Caucasian appearance, is at least 180cm tall, and has a medium build, grey curly hair and glasses.

