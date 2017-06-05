Police say incidents in London ‘terrorist’ attacks

And at least one cab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

A white van riding on London Bridge mounted the sidewalk and mowed down pedestrians shortly after 10 p.m., sparking chaos in the city, according to multiple news reports citing eyewitnesses. “All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, she said.

“There was a van that crashed into the fences on London Bridge”. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

London Ambulance said it had sent a number of ambulance crews, advanced paramedics and specialist response teams to the scene. An advanced trauma team was also sent by auto.

A couple of hours after the initial incidents, what are thought to have been controlled explosions were heard on London Bridge and near Borough Market, while a photo on social media appeared to show a man on the ground with canisters strapped to his body.

British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

In his picture, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him. About five minutes later, as he and diners sheltered in the restaurant, he said he heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

Samuel Templeton, from Belfast, one of the guests in the hotel, said there was a heavy police presence and they were told to cross the bridge in single file.

He said the pub was then closed and armed police told them to leave the area.

Will Heaven, managing editor of The Spectator magazine, said on Twitter he saw “two casualties – one on pavement, one edge of road” and reported seeing armed police on the bridge. At the time of the attacks, authorities tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and call police.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism“, Prime Minister Theresa May said. On Sunday, she’ll chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee.

He said he jumped down behind a wall to keep safe.

“At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents”. Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Ops, Mark Rowley, said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests which upon further investigation appeared to be fake.

The force initially said officers were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Britain’s Sun newspaper said seven people were feared killed and two attackers were shot dead by police near London Bridge; but there was no immediate confirmation of this.