Police say injured tally from Turin stampede rises to 1000

At least one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher.

The panic may been started by the explosion of a loud firecracker that was mistaken for a bomb, a witness said.

The Italian side would go on to lose the match to a rampaging Real Madrid powered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace for a record 12th Champions League title.

Over 400 people were injured in a stampede due to a false alarm that caused panic in Italy’s Turin city where Juventus supporters had gathered to watch the Champions League final against Real Madrid on giant TV screens.

Thousands of people had gathered in the evening to watch the final, taking place in Cardiff, Wales, on big screens in the square.

Police said some 200 people had needed hospital treatment with two of them in a serious condition.

Hundreds of shoes and bags were scattered on the ground as people ran out of the square searching for friends and relatives.

He said some reported having heard a small explosion, others a shot. “It sparked a panic”.

Within minutes, dazed fans in Juve’s trademark black-and-white jerseys returned and milled about amid the broken bottles and garbage littering the cobblestones.