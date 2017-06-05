Police to name London Bridge attackers

“If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, tweeted the President of the United States before adding, “At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed”!”

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to a security source to Aamaq agency.

The attack, which involved the terrorists mowing down pedestrians with a hired van on the historic London Bridge, then going on a stabbing rampage through the popular drinking spot of Borough Market, happened at about 10pm.

Immediately after the deadly attacks in London, Trump turned to Twitter to comment on the attacks.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected”, the family said.

Within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The opposition leader, who will face Prime Minister Theresa May in a June 8 snap election, also censured Islamophobia in the wake of the attack.

Firstly, she said we need to deflect the “evil ideology that is a perversion of Islam” and reinforced the need to defend our superior “pluralistic British values”.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an off-duty officer and a British Transport Police officer were injured but they sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

“They were trying to force their way into a restaurant”, he told ITV.

The Saturday attack was the third to hit Britain in as many months and illustrated why the country needs to take stronger action against terrorism, the prime minister said in a televised statement outside her office, where flags flew at half-mast.

“When they became satisfied of that the independent assessor of the threat level, JTAC (Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre) said that it was right to come back down to severe”.

“I think they’re very rude statements”, said Trump in response, “and frankly, tell him, I will remember those statements”.

He is one of four police officers reportedly injured in Saturday night’s (3 June) attack.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.