Political shift, hospital’s fears hand NRA defeat in Kansas

Kansas legislators approved a bill Thursday to keep concealed guns out of public hospitals and mental health centers, and handed the National Rifle Association and its state allies their first big political defeat in years. The bill was then sent to the House where it passed only two hours later.

The bill now goes to Gov. Sam Brownback, who, depending on whom you believe, will sign it or veto it. Brownback would be wise to approve the bill, given that it will preserve staffing and save millions of dollars at Kansas hospitals.

Under a law passed in 2013, public hospitals in the state would have to legally permit entry to persons carrying concealed handguns beginning July 1.

The bill will allow Lawrence Memorial Hospital as well as the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and the University of Kansas hospital to continue banning guns in their buildings.

The Medical Center has been fighting to exempt their facility for months, saying they would even put forth the money for adequate security measures if they did not get the extended exemption. The conservative Republican governor is a strong gun-rights supporter whose administration nevertheless wants to avoid costly security upgrades at state hospitals. Officials with the university health system said [Kansas City Star report] providing security would be costly to hospitals and allowing concealed weapons to be on premises would impact employment recruiting. He is a strong gun-rights supporter.

Brownback told reporters ahead of the debate that he initiated talks between gun-rights advocates, University of Kansas Health System officials and the Kansas Hospital Association in hopes of brokering a compromise. The move would be highly unusual: Kansas legislators historically have kept tax proposals separate from spending or policy proposals so all can be vetted separately.

Gun-rights advocates have enjoyed a long string of legislative victories with Brownback as governor.

The NRA and other gun-rights advocates pushed for a narrower bill, applying to fewer institutions and only in areas restricted to the general public, arguing that a broader restriction would prevent people from protecting themselves during a criminal attack.

“I wonder how many of those parents wish that one of those teachers had a gun”, said Rep. “It just didn’t work out”.

The Kansas Senate has rejected an attempt by one of its most conservative Republicans to block a debate on a bill aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities. Lawmakers in both chambers bucked pressure from the National Rifle Association in approving the legislation. Members of the Moms Demand Action group, wearing red T-shirts and lobbying for what they view as commonsense guns laws, are seeking an exemption for universities, as are others.