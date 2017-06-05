Politicians and Environmentalists React After Trump Pulls US From Paris Agreement

China on Friday said it will uphold the Paris climate agreement after the U.S. pulled out from it, saying that as a “responsible” major country, it was Beijing’s responsibility to carry forward the principles of the accord.

As their call went unheeded, they are now keeping up with the promise take independent action, committing to increase efforts to meet their cities’ climate goals and the Paris Agreement target to hold global temperatures within 1.5°C of what they were before the industrial revolution.

It signals that America’s hard-fought progress on climate issues won’t be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the USA government, observers said.

The 61 mayors who previously pledged to ignore President Donald Trump’s climate change policies have upped their commitment after he announced his intent to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate accord: At least 61 cities are adopting the historic agreement themselves.

France is the namesake of the 2015 climate deal and was one of the first countries to light up one of its landmarks in protest at Trump’s decision.

World leaders and industry bigwigs panned Trump’s Thursday decision.

“We support President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement“, he said.

On Thursday, the White House had tweeted, “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for Americans”, and linked to a video which said the agreement “undermines” United States competitiveness and jobs, was “badly negotiated” by former president Barack Obama and “accomplishes little”. And if we can, that’s great. “We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change which is why I am also signing an Executive Order confirming New York’s leadership role in protecting our citizens, our environment, and our planet”. “The president has indicated the climate is changing, it’s always changing”. California, New York and Washington together account for about 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, California Gov.