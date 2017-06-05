Poll dive hits British Prime Minister’s election battle

Britain is heading for a hung parliament as the Conservatives lose their majority and Labour enjoys a surge of support, according to a shock projection from YouGov.

Recent national opinion polling suggests that Labor has closed the gap on the Conservatives, but not as dramatically as the YouGov projection indicates.

It also slipped to a low of 0.8738 pound per euro, near Friday’s eight-week low of 0.8750.

Meanwhile, it tipped the Labour Party to gain almost 30 seats – a result that would give no party an overall majority in the House of Commons, forcing a coalition or a minority government.

The pound was 0.2 percent lower at $1.2840 as of 12:20 p.m.in London, after earlier touching $1.2769, the lowest since April 21.

The news came after a string of opinion polls show a narrowing lead for May’s Conservatives, shaking the confidence among investors that she would easily win a majority in the election.

A YouGov poll, funded by The Times suggests another possibility, depicting the Tories are losing seats which could result in a “hung Parliament” where no single party could form a government on its own. Labour, on the other hand, would see their number of MPs jump from 229 to 257.

Jeremy Corbyn is predicted to gain nearly 30 seats in the YouGov poll (Picture: Getty Images)So would the Tories and Lib Dems form a coalition again?

YouGov’s analysis puts the Tories on 310 seats, down from the 330 they went into the election campaign with, and 16 short of a majority.

YouGov updates its model forecast daily, and said it conducted 6,858 interviews with potential voters on May 31, and a total 53,611 over the past week.

He added: “This has been the general pattern of general elections for an age, and whether you believe our poll findings or those of others will depend on whether or not you think Jeremy Corbyn can actually buck that trend”.

YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and suggested big swings in the usual voting patterns for many Britons.

The pollster said the approach was used during the European Union referendum and consistently showed voters backed Leave.

“Furthermore, it would not take a slight fall in Labour’s share and a slight increase in the Conservatives’ to see Theresa May returning to No 10 with a healthy majority”.

The poll continues a steady shift towards Labour amongst the electorate; something that has anxious the British Pound.