VATICAN CITY-President Donald Trump met Wednesday morning with Pope Francis, in a much-anticipated encounter between two leaders who have clashed in the past and share few policy priorities. Immediately after the meeting, the 80-year-old pope was due to give his usual midweek address to the faithful on St Peter’s square while the Trump couple are given a private tour of the Sistine Chapel and St Peter’s Basilica.

Mr Trump’s meeting with Pope Francis, his third stop on a nine-day foreign tour due to end on Saturday, was part of his world tour of religions after meeting leaders of Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia and visiting holy sites in Jerusalem.

“More determined than ever to pursue PEACE.”

Donald Trump vowed yesterday to use his United States presidency to promote peace around the world after what he depicted as an inspirational meeting with an initially grim-faced Pope Francis.

Also present was longtime aide and White House social media director Dan Scavino, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

Pope Francis referred to Mr Trump’s imposing bulk by asking Mrs Trump: “What do you feed him on?” Trump later arrived in Brussels, a city he once dubbed a “hellhole”, ahead of his first summits today with wary leaders of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union. The pope gave Trump a collection of books he wrote, as well as a medal crafted by an Italian artist featuring an olive branch symbolizing peace.

Trump’s gift for the pontiff was wrapped in a big blue box.

“It is my desire that you become an olive tree to construct peace”, the Pope said in Spanish. The meeting appeared quite respectful but the Pope left Trump with an epic gift: the encyclical he penned on climate change.

Even recent presidential candidate Hillary Clinton followed this protocol on a visit to the Vatican in 1994 with her husband President Bill Clinton.

But while their words were sparse in front of the cameras, the two men sent signals about what they hoped to get out of the meeting – and the images they hoped to broadcast.

Both sides agreed to limit the number of staffers attending the high-profile meeting, according to CNN, and President Donald Trump’s entourage included mostly family.

The president responded, “We can use peace”. But Spicer, who has become a late-night punchline at home for his strident defense of Trump, has been all but invisible overseas, declining to hold on-camera briefings and missing from top-level meetings.

Mr Trump’s softer stance on environmental regulations also is at odds with Pope Francis’ view that climate change is caused mostly by human activity. Trump likely wore one out of respect.

Although Trump was raised in Slovenia, a country whose religious population is predominantly Catholic, she married Donald Trump, a Presbyterian, in 2005 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida, and has celebrated Easter services there as recently as this year.