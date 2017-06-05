Porsche’s upcoming 911 GT2 said to put out 640+ horsepower

Ever since Porsche confirmed the development of an all new 911 GT2, we’ve been on the edge of our seats waiting for it to debut.

EVO was given front seat access to a prototype version of the vehicle, along with access to some of the nitty-gritty details.

Of course, that’s just the beginning – the GT2’s engine will be enhanced with a number of upgrades, including revised internals, a titanium exhaust system, and more boost thanks to larger turbochargers, plus a water-injection system.

With those power numbers, the GT2 RS will sprint to 62 miles per hour in less than three seconds and will go on to a top speed in excess of 211 miles per hour.

As usual, the new 911 GT2 will be rear-wheel-drive, but the only transmission option will be the automaker’s PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As with the 918 Spyder, the German automotive producer will offer a Weissach Package for the 2018 911 GT2 RS, which is expected to account for weight savings of around 30 kilos (66 lbs).

Weight for the auto is pegged around 3306 pounds, and an additional 66 pounds can be cut for those who opt for the Weissach package. And now that the 991.2 incarnation of the GT2 RS is nearly ready to be taken out of the oven, we’re expecting Zuffenhausen to unleash the Neunelfer at this year’s edition of the FOS, which is scheduled to kick off at the end of the month.