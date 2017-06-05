Portland Murder Suspect Believes Stabbings Were ‘An Act Of Patriotism’

In an emotional video posted to Facebook, Micah Fletcher, a poet and student, is calling out his own city for its “white savior complex”.

Fletcher thanked those who support him for his bravery. Court documents say Christian shoved Fletcher in the chest and appeared to pull a folding knife from his pocket and hide it in his hand.

Christian was charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, assault, intimidation and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police reports say Christian is seen on surveillance video yelling racial and anti-Muslims slurs at the two young women and attacking the men, who intervened, with a knife, CBS News’ Mireya Villarreal reports.

“They are the real victims here as well”, he said.

In addition to making the video, Flethcer linked to a fundraiser organized to benefit the two teenage girls who were verbally attacked.

“It was the right thing to do”, 21-year-old Fletcher told CNN affiliate KPTV on Tuesday (30 May).

Fletcher attended the first court appearance for the man accused of the fatal attack.

Christian did not enter a plea, but he’s expected back in court next week. His court-appointed attorney, Gregory Scholls, has not returned a call.

The family said in a statement Thursday that they abhor violence, racism and bigotry and can’t begin to understand the senseless act.

Court documents describe a chaotic scene on the train from the moment Christian boarded.

In the probable cause affidavit, prosecutors said video feeds in the back of a patrol auto captured Christian saying after his arrest that he had stabbed three people in the neck.

Chase Robinson, a passenger on the train, thought a fistfight had broken out and tried to break it up.

Meche, Best and Fletcher interrupted Christian’s rant, which resulted in the deaths of Meche and Best and the stabbing of Fletcher in his neck, notes Mediaite.com.

Christian said he was transient and “does not know the last time he had a permanent address”.

Fletcher then stood up and pushed Christian hard enough to make him stumble, the affidavit said.

The three men will be honoured on Friday (2 June) during a minute’s silence on Portland’s public buses and trains, the city’s TriMet transportation announced.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley moved forward to intervene and was stabbed in the neck. Portland’s mayor has called on organizers to cancel the rally.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we look”, Magnum, who is black, said. “I got stabbed in the neck on my way to work, randomly, by a stranger I don’t know, for trying to just be a nice person”, he said.