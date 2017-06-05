Portland rally, counter protests draw thousands

By mid-day, as the opposing groups continued to grow on each side of the people, two people had been arrested, according to the Portland Police Department. The groups were separated by a line of heavily armed officers from local and federal police agencies in protective body armor.

The Trump Free Speech Rally drew hundreds of demonstrators to a public square near City Hall, where a far larger throng of counter-protesters and onlookers massed on three sides of the park in a heated encounter that grew tense at times but remained mostly peaceful.

Labor and immigrant rights defenders are mobilizing, “to Stop the Fascists” at Schrunk Plaza, they say.

Kyle Chapman, the speaker for the planned pro-Donald Trump free speech rally, told media earlier Sunday that it’s good to see people “uniting under the banner of American nationalism”. Several people in the group ran up to the truck and ripped out the flags, bringing them into the crowd as others applauded. “We are in one of the most liberal cities in America yet here we stand united together in a place we are not supposed to be”.

A pro-Donald Trump free speech rally organized by a conservative group has begun.

Tension had been brewing in Portland following the fatal stabbing of two men on the light-rail train Friday, May 26.

FILE – In this April 29, 2017, file photo provided by John Rudoff, Jeremy Joseph Christian, right, talks during a Patriot Prayer organized by a pro-Trump group in Portland, Ore.

The anti-Trump protestors, who numbered perhaps six thousand, saw it as a provocation coming nine days after the brutal murder of two passengers on a Portland light-rail train after they attempted to intervene when the man accused of killing them began shouting religious and racial slurs at two teenage girls. And Gibson told me that he attended the Republican National Convention a year ago, became an activist after that and decided that conservatives, libertarians, the alt-right, that they need a street presence that can really match protesters on the left.

Portland police report that three people have been arrested and officers have confiscated several weapons.

As officers in riot gear and bearing heavy arms strove to keep one side from advancing into the other, protestors from each flank of America’s bitter political divide took over adjacent parks in downtown Portland, Oregon, in a simmering and unsafe show of mutual disdain and anger. They said they used “less-lethal chemical munition” such as tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In addition, officers detained a large crowd several blocks north of the pro-Trump rally. Everyone else was eventually released after officers took photographs of their identification.

Wheeler also called on protest organizer Joey Gibson to postpone the event.

Eric Issacson, who came out to join the anti-Trump protesters in opposition of the rally, disagreed.

“We don’t want any fighting”, said Margie Fletcher, the mother of a man wounded last week on a Portland train.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tried unsuccessfully to get federal authorities to rescind a permit for the protest over concerns that the rally would create unrest in the wake of the killings last week in the city.

Police said people gathered by Patriot Prayer and other counter-protesters at City Hall were not involved.

Matthew Eggiman, 19, who lives in Corvallis, said he showed up Sunday to oppose bigotry and racism.

But the main worries are reserved for Sunday, in which four separate demonstrations are planned for downtown within a few hours of each other.