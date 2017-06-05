Portland stabbing attack survivor tells city’s Muslim community they ‘are loved’

Fletcher and the two men who died have been called heroes for intervening.

It is alleged a drunken Christian knifed passengers who intervened as he verbally harassed two young women, one a Muslim. The next day, when she heard about the train stabbings, she immediately thought of the video she had taken of Christian. Amelia Templeton of Oregon Public Broadcasting joins us now from Portland. What charges is the state planning to file against the suspect, Jeremy Christian, today? From 2002, he also had a conviction for carrying or using a risky weapon. That is an OR bias crime charge that essentially alleges that he threatened somebody on the basis of their race OR religion. Tell us about the scene. The FBI special agent here says it’s too early to determine yet if domestic terrorism or some kind of a federal hate crime charge might be applicable.

“It looks like we have a Christian or Muslim (expletive) bus driver”.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, the white supremacist who is accused of stabbing three people on a Portland light-rail train – killing two of them – had a range of extremist political views.

Christian stabbed three men. He was convicted of robbery and kidnap in 2002.

He acknowledged that Christian had shown up at a Patriot Prayer rally on April 29 with a baseball bat and had made the Nazi salute.

TEMPLETON: There were three victims.

Mr Best, 53, died on the train and Mr Namkai-Meche died at the hospital a short time later.

Best, an Army veteran who worked for the city of Portland, leaves behind a wife and four children.

They are also discussing an endowment or scholarship program in honor of Namkai-Meche, a recent college graduate, whose “enthusiasm was infectious” according to his family. While succumbing to his injuries on the train after being stabbed in the neck, he reportedly told a bystander to “tell everyone on the train I love them”.

The surviving stabbing victim, Micah Fletcher, attended Tuesday’s court hearing.

Rally organizer Joey Gibson condemned Christian in a phone interview with The AP but rejected the mayor’s call to cancel his event. What’s he anxious about?

Videos of Christian spewing hate speech towards Christians and Muslims have surfaced online in addition to his social media page that showed his allegiance to white nationalism and President Donald Trump. People are already feeling extremely tense.

I encourage all of us to work with local citizens, government officials and faith-based agencies such as our own Catholic Charities to welcome all people to this incredible and vibrant community.

SIEGEL: That’s reporter Amelia Templeton of Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland.