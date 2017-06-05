Portland Train Attack Suspect Yells “Free Speech or Die” In Courtroom

The suspect in Friday’s fatal MAX train stabbing rampage entered his first court appearance yelling about free speech.

Free speech or die, Portland.

Wheeler had called on the US government to revoke a permit for an event Sunday billed as a pro-President Donald Trump free-speech rally and not to issue a permit for the rally against Islamic law.

The family of accused MAX attacker Jeremy Christian is offering condolences to those affected by the incident.

Officers tightened their grip on his arms as he added, “Death to the enemies of America”.

The deaths of two Portland, Oregon, men last Friday, have reminded me that everyday citizens also make patriotic sacrifices.

Christian’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The attack took place after the suspect began spewing “hate speech” towards two young women on a train, police said.

Prosecutors say Christian focused his racist tirade last Friday on two teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab. One of the women was wearing a Muslim head covering and both were black.

“We need to remember that this is about those little girls”.

Security video on the train captured Christian drinking from a large container full of purple liquid that he later identified as Sangria wine, according to the affidavit. A witness later said Christian called Muslims “criminals” and yelled “get off the bus and out of this country because you don’t pay taxes here”. Christian pushed Best into Namkai-Meche, who was seated trying to stop the bleeding from his wound. Best and Meche died from injuries in the attack.

When they intervened, the man harassing the girls pulled a knife and slashed the three men before fleeing.

The documents then alleged Christian stabbed Mr Fletcher and Mr Namkai-Meche following a shoving match. Another was a 53-year-old Army veteran with the trimmest of haircuts and a record of service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Christian got off the train at the Hollywood Transit Center, threatened several people on the platform, and left the area.

According to CNN, video from his arrest shows Christian telling officers, “I can die in prison a happy man”.

Prosecutors say the man charged with stabbing three men aboard a Portland light-rail train confessed while in the back seat of a patrol auto after his arrest. “I can rest easy”.

In an emotional interview, Mangum told Fox affiliate KPTV this weekend that she wanted “to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me, because they didn’t even know me”. I’m gonna say that on the stand. Two of them died.

Christian has three prior felonies.

The affidavit also claimed Christian could be be heard on surveillance video in a police patrol vehicle admitting to stabbing three people in the neck.