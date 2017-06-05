The comments from Defence Minister Michael Fallon to a newspaper, which May sought to play down, looked like the latest mixed message from the ruling Conservatives who have seen their popular support fall ahead of the June 8 election.

Several political parties including Mrs May’s Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party suspended campaigning yesterday, but the prime minister said it would resume today.

Criticising Mrs May’s record, he said: “You can not protect the public on the cheap”. It is the strength of our communities that gets us through these bad times as London Mayor Sadiq Khan recognised but which the current occupant in the White House has neither the grace nor the sense to grasp. “I want to form a Labour government with a majority to carry out this incredible programme which can give so much hope and opportunity to so many people”.

Of those planning to vote Conservative, 68.7% are now supporting the policy, although Labour voters are still against, 50.2%, as are Lib Dem voters, 50%, while UKIP voters are undecided, 41.7% said they didn’t know if they supported the policy.

But after the changes attracted criticism and were dubbed a “dementia tax” by critics, Mrs May performed a u-turn and committed to a cap on the total costs people would face.

“Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home”, said May, who backed the “Remain” campaign for last year’s referendum on European Union membership.

Campaigning in West Yorkshire, the Prime Minister reiterated her assurance that the Conservatives remained a “low-tax” party.

But since then, May’s lead has been eaten away to as little as 3 percentage points, according to opinion polls, meaning she might no longer score the thumping victory she had hoped for ahead of this month’s launch of formal Brexit negotiations. Another poll this week said the lead was down to three points. This was a proposal that would force elderly people with savings and property over £100,000 to pay for their health care – even if it required them to sell their houses to do it.

The Tories’ tax policies are being questioned because their program for government dropped a commitment, made in 2015, not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or value-added tax, a sales tax.

They want their violence to overwhelm our right to vote in a fair and peaceful election and to go about our lives freely.

The Prime Minister cut police manpower by 20,000 despite warnings that this would undermine safety, said Mr Corbyn, who has promised to recruit an additional 10,000 officers and 1,000 security service agents if he wins power on June 8. It’s an understandable impulse: A big win would not only give her a larger majority in Parliament, but it also potentially would give her another five years until the next election – during which time she could focus on the complicated business of leaving the EU. Most ended up agreeing that they had paid too much attention to enthusiastic young voters, ignoring the fact that these young voters often don’t actually vote (both the 2015 general election and the Brexit referendum saw 18- to 24-year-olds less likely to vote than those over 65).