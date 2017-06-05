Pound sterling stabilises after falling in the wake of London attack

GBP fluctuated between gains and losses last week, as more polls released in the build up to this week’s crucial General Election continued to suggest the Labour party have moved to within 3 points of the ruling Conservative party.

The pound steadied after briefly falling in the aftermath of Saturday’s terror attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

The only outcome of this week’s election that would support the Pound is a Conservative majority and even then big banks are sceptical on the outlook for the Pound.

The attack, which has been claimed by Islamic State, is the third in less than three months in the United Kingdom, coming ahead of the June 8 general election.

The pound has been buffeted over the last two weeks as polls have depicted a tightening race, raising the possibility that Prime Minister Theresa May might not be able to get the increased majority she had hoped. For analysts, the worst option is that the election will yield a hung parliament, with either the Conservative Party or the opposition Labour Party being unable to secure an outright victory.

A morning note from Konstantinos Anthis, an analyst at ADS securities, said: “A comfortable win for Theresa May in the United Kingdom election would ease pressure on the pound, but if the Labour Party gains control of the Government this could impact the UK’s approach to Brexit, which would weigh heavily on sterling”.

The barbaric attack has had an impact on the global finance markets and as a result sterling fell by 0.24% against the euro.

“The worst-case scenario is the United Kingdom going into the Brexit negotiations with a hung parliament and no overall majority for any party”.

The currency was down 0.05% at around $1.288 on Monday morning. It fell 0.5 percent in May after having rallied 4.6 percent in the previous two months.