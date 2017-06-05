Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling RECOVERING after London Bridge terror attack

Sterling rose on Monday after dropping almost half a cent against the dollar in early Asian trade in reaction to another militant attack in London at the weekend, days before a British parliamentary election.

The pound declined as much as 0.3 per cent in early trading in Asia today, though losses were contained even as the latest terror incident at a popular nightlife spot, which also left 21 people injured, gripped United Kingdom politics amid a tightening election race.

Another model, produced by Lord Ashcroft Polls, last week predicted the Conservatives were on course for a majority.

Saturday’s attack – the third in England in three months – saw sterling slip from $1.2893 to $1.2851 at the start of Asian trading.

It was also up 0.3 percent agains the euro, hitting the day’s high of 87.25 pence after the poll’s release.

A morning note from Konstantinos Anthis, an analyst at ADS securities, said: “A comfortable win for Theresa May in the United Kingdom election would ease pressure on the pound, but if the Labour Party gains control of the Government this could impact the UK’s approach to Brexit, which would weigh heavily on sterling. Even if May does just about enough to increase the majority – that could still potentially be sterling positive”, said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.

“The worst-case scenario is the United Kingdom going into the Brexit negotiations with a hung parliament and no overall majority for any party”.

The Tories have an 11-point lead over Labour as the General Election campaign enters its final few days, according to an opinion poll – although another study indicated the party would fail to win a majority. For analysts, the worst option is that the election will yield a hung parliament, with either the Conservative Party or the opposition Labour Party being unable to secure an outright victory. “This is especially true as investors’ focus will swiftly shift to actual Brexit negotiations later this month”, Credit Agricole strategists wrote in a note.