Pre-sale begins today for ‘Escape to Margaritaville’

“Escape to Margaritaville” – the world-premiere, Jimmy Buffett-centric musical that just opened at La Jolla Playhouse – has officially booked its Broadway dates and venue for early 2018. It’s going to be a tropical season in NY. Ashley is artistic director at La Jolla; “Come From Away” also played the theater prior to Broadway.

Playwrights Greg Garcia (“My Name Is Earl“, “Raising Hope“) and Mike O’Malley (“My Name Is Earl“, “Justified”, “Glee”) blend a story in the works for years with new and original Jimmy Buffett hits. The show is now in the middle of a two-month run at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, where The San Diego Union-Tribune ” s review last week said the show “delivers just about every bit of what the phrase “Jimmy Buffett musical’ promises, from the splashy colors to the steel-drum beats to the palm-fronded beach bar slinging fruity cocktails”. With a book by Emmy Award victor Greg Garcia (“My Name Is Earl“, “Raising Hope“) and Emmy Award nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse“, “Shameless“), this rousing and refreshing new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award nominee and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team also features Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine, scenic designer Walt Spangler, Tony-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony-winning sound designer Brian Ronan, and Tony nominee Christopher Jahnke as music supervisor.

Tickets for the Broadway production begin pre-sales today, as do seats for the post-Playhouse engagements in New Orleans (Oct. 20-28), Houston (Oct. 31 to Nov. 5) and Chicago (Nov. 9 to December 2). “We’re in the midst of an incredible run here, and I’ve rarely seen such an enthusiastic response to a show”.

Paul Alexander Nolan (on chair) leads the cast of Escape to Margaritaville in a rousing moment from the show.